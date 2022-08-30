Popular Afrobeats, Afroswing, and British Hip-hop group NSG will be headlining the Club Pilsener-sponsored Malembe Block party on Saturday at Hockey Grounds, Lugogo.

Happening for the second edition on 3rd September 2022, the Malembe Block party has previously featured WSTRN and Joeboy.

It will now be featuring NSG – a British Afroswing collective from East London comprised of six members – to entertain Kampala revelers.

The group is of Nigerian and Ghanaian heritage and has over the years been able to establish a firm link between Africans in the diaspora and their homes.

Having yearned to perform in Kampala for a while, Kruddz, OGD, Papii Abz, Dope, Mxjib, and Mojo are charged to put on a show of a lifetime.

According to the hype on social media, their Ugandan fans cannot wait to witness them do their magic come Saturday.

With hits like Roadblock, Petite, Options, Ourself, Trust Issues, Yo Darlin, among others, they hope to leave a good impression and the show will feature a couple of Ugandan acts as well.

Tickets to the event are already available via Quicket with Regular tickets (Ordinary) going for Ugx50,000, Silver (VIP) tickets for Ugx100,000, and the Golden Circle (VVIP) Ugx2.5m for a table of eight people.