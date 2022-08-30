The Next Media Park parking lot is one Range Rover flashier after Next Radio presenter Martha Kay bought herself a new Range Rover

Following her mini vacay in Mombasa, Kenya Martha Kay returned with a new ride – a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport valued at about USD55,500.

The self-styled ‘Range Rover Girl’ shared the good news with her fans on Tuesday afternoon.

The bubbly Actress and Radio presenter shared photos of herself standing next to the white Range Rover and others while sitting inside it.

Also Read: Upwards and Onwards: Martha Kay Celebrates Three Months On Radio

In the caption, Martha Kay revealed how she could not believe that she was a new owner to her dream car.

“Can’t believe you’re here, somanyi nakumanya” she wrote on Instagram before adding teary and lovey-dovey emojis.

Martha Kay adopted the name “Range Rover Girl” after a video of herself expressing her love for Range Rovers went viral in 2016.

Martha Kay, who was then in her last year at campus, almost got knocked down by a Range Rover and she did a hilarious video narrating her experience. This video changed her life forever.

See more

Congratulations Martha!