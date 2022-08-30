Starting 31st August, you will not be hearing Flavia Tumusiime’s sweet voice on the Mid Morning show but she is not leaving Capital FM.

For the past sixteen years,Flavia Tumusiime has been a regular voice in our heads during the mid-mornings as she has blessed us with good vibes on Capital FM.

With good music selections, funny stories, inspiring advice, and all the good vibes Tumusiime has felt the perfect piece in the mid-morning show for all this while.

That, however, will come to an end tomorrow (31st August 2022) following her announcement early on Tuesday morning.

Also Read: Flavia Tumusiime, Andrew Kabuura celebrate 3rd Marriage Anniversary (VIDEO)

Through social media, the 33-year-old revealed that she will not be presenting the midmorning show which has been “a life and career-changing experience” for her.

“Tomorrow 31st August will be my final show at CAPITAL FM for the mid-morning show. It’s been a life and career-changing experience for me since 2006,” Tumusiime wrote on Facebook.

She revealed that it is now time for her to explore bigger ambitions as she feels empowered to try out something else.

“The time has come again for me to stretch my potential and see what else I can become. They took a teenager with excitement and passion and empowered me to be the best,” she added.

The ever-jolly presenter maintained that despite leaving the mid-morning show, she will still continue working at Capital FM.

She thanked her fans for supporting her through the years and growing with her on her journey.

“Allow the humble brag that we pulled the best English midmorning show in the country consistently all these years. Bravo! Thank you for your patience, guidance, and tremendous support over these years.

“To my best friends and companions on the show, the LISTENER, I’m lost for words. Thank you for accepting me and connecting with me for so long and for allowing me to grow over the years.

“This is the end of the road for me on the midmorning show BUT certainly not the end for me Capital FM Uganda. I’ll be back in another capacity sooner than you think.

“The time has come again for me to stretch my potential and see what else I can become,” she wrote.

What could be next for Flavia? Time will tell. Congratulations to her on a journey well trodden.