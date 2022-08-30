For some good time, speculations have been swirling revealing that singer Winnie Nwagi is on the verge of ditching Swangz Avenue following the continued negative publicty about her behavior and attitude.

The rumors came on the back of incidents where Nwagi has always found herself at the center of controversies but no Swangz Avenue boss had ever come out to comment on her acts.

A section of critics thought that the record label could be fed up of the singer with many citing that it is just a matter of time before the two to part ways.

Others speculated that the only thing that is still holding Winnie Nwagi’s departure from Swangz is because the label is yet to organize a concert for the singer.

Also Read: Winnie Nwagi’s dad reveals reasons why she should not extend her contract with Swangz Avenue

The rumors when her dad Mr. Henry Kabiito disclosed how he would love his daughter to dump the record label so that he can manager her on his own.

He reasoned that the money given to her daughter is too little compared to that she earns for the record label.

While addressing journalists, Winnie Nwagi trashed the speculations about ditching Swangz Avenue.

She maintained that she is still with the record label for many more years to come and they should hence stop with the speculations.