Dancehall singer Ayire Saddam, better known as Vyper Ranking, has expressed his dismay toward media personalities who turned down to air his new “Gwookya” music video because of the bikini scenes.

The Bantu Entertainment Africa singer narrated the challenges he has so far faced in the process of trying to promote his new music video.

He says some presenters rejected his new music visuals saying they violate the UCC minimum broadcasting standards as directed under the Anti-Pornography law.

What beats his understanding is that the “Girlfriend” video by Nigerian singer Ruger is overly played yet it more half dressed vixens than his.

He goes on to request media outlets to be fair to the local artists so that they can have a fair share of music airplay.