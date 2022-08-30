Ahead of his much anticipated 2023 concert, Jose Chameleone reveals that he intentionally chose to work with a female promoter to see how gender balance works.

Jose Chameleone’s 2023 concert dubbed “Ggwanga Mujje” is organized by a female events promoter known as Biggie Events.

While unveiling plans for the concert, the singer noted that the concert will be one of a kind and a world-class experience for whoever will attend.

Slated for 10th February 2023, ‘Ggwanga Mujje’ will be celebrating twenty five years of the Leone Island chief in the music industry.

The journey to fill up Lugogo Cricket Oval is already on and Chameleone chose to work with his friend, Biggie Events.

He revealed that he has been friends with Biggie Events and he specifically chose her to promote the concert because he yearns for new ideas and he wants to see what a female can offer this time around.

“Our relationship with Biggie Events was established on friendship, not for commercial adventure. This is family. We have worked with several male promoters and done a very good job but this time I wanted to work with a female promoter,” Chameleone said.

He added, “I wanted to do some gender balance so that we see how that works out. If you keep working with the same people, you can never get new ideas so I want to see what new things Biggie Events can bring on board.”

Chameleone cautioned Biggie Events to bring her A-game in the build-up to the concert because all eyes will be on her.

“It’s a big challenge before you. You’re handling a big artist now, a big concert, but I know you will pull it off with your wonderful ideas. Just get ready to have a good time.”