Renowned events promoter Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex has no kind words for Source Management singer Hajara Namukwaya Diana, better known by the stage name Spice Diana, following her recent rants against Jackson Nkuke Robert alias Mutima.

During the Masaka street jam over the weekend, Spice Diana while performing on stage paused her set and called out Mutima to clear her balance. She threatened that if he fails, the event was to end there and then.

She then ordered the crowd to pick up whatever they could and make off with it stressing how she is tired of being taken for granted by promoters.

Spice’s rants rubbed Abtex the wrong way. He asked manager Roger Lubega and Spice Diana to publicly apologize to all promoters in the country for embarrassing Mutima on stage.

Abtex claimed that what Roger and Spice Diana did was totally uncalled for since the event had not gathered a large turnup of revelers.

He explained most event organizers are currently choking on heavy debts due to the losses they incurred after flopped shows.

When accused of masterminding Spice Diana’s downfall, Abtex distanced himself from the allegations saying he has no time to fight Diana but only wants promoters to be respected.