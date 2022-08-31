Comedian Kapere is grateful to radio personality Amooti Omubalangunzi for the opportunity he availed him to showcase his drama talent to the rest of the world.

Kapere, a father of three, gave props to Amooti as he narrated his journey and how he joined the Ugandan comedy industry.

He revealed that it is one of his friends that told him of how he visions a rich man whenever he looks at him because of the shape of his head which is a sickness that affected him at a tender age.

Kapere listened to the man who later shared with him Amooti’s phone number. He later paid Amooti a visit where they had a chat and he was ushered into the Amarula Family comedy outfit.

While appearing on Spark TV, Kapere politely thanked Amooti for the chance he availed him to be a member of the Amarula family comedy team.

I thank Amooti for the opportunity he availed me to join Amarula Family. If it wasn’t him, I swear the rest of you would have not got to know me. I pray God blesses him with all his heart desires, wishes, and long life. Kapere

Although he might not be financially welloff, Kapere thanked God for the gift of life, friends, and well-wishers who have stood with him at all times, supporting him financially and in other aspects of life.

He also thanked his wife for sticking with him for all this long and giving birth to their children.