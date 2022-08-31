After ending her journey on the Midmorning show, Flavia Tumusiime has been handed a fresh start on Capital FM’s ‘Desert Island Discs’ Sunday show

Today (31st August 2022) was the final day of Flavia Tumusiime’s 16-year career on the Midmorning show on Capital FM.

Tumusiime announced that her time on the Midmorning show was coming to an end on Tuesday, breaking a few hearts of her ardent followers and listeners.

She, however, revealed that she was still to remain at Capital FM pursuing something else, leaving her fans guessing what new role she was set to undertake.

On Wednesday afternoon, Flavia Tumusiime let the cat out of the bag by revealing how she is now going to start hosting the “Desert Island Discs” show on Capital FM.

The 33-year-old will commence her new role on the show previously hosted by Simon Kasyate starting 4th September 2022 at 7pm.

“Dear friends, thank you for the love and support. I feel truly blessed and pray that you prosper from your kind thoughts and gestures towards me since yesterday when I chose to leave the AM-PM show after a decade plus,” Tumusiime wrote on Instagram.

“Capital FM decided I would be a perfect fit to profile the best success stories in the country with DESERT ISLAND DISCS. Join me every Sunday starting 4th September,” she added.

Congratulations Flavia, and good luck!