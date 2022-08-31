Masters Records has confirmed splitting with Iryn Namubiru over “creative differences and investment challenges.”

In March 2021, Masters Records announced the signing of legendary songstress Iryn Namubiru to the music label.

She joined Sama Sojah, King Solomon, and Kin Bella who were also unveiled as official artistes signed to the label.

It was revealed that Namubiru was to completely submit under the label and if anyone needs her, they had to go through Masters Records which was also responsible for production, promotion, and distribution of her music and brand affairs.

A few projects later, Iryn Namubiru is no longer at the Ntinda-based music label.

The two parties are no longer working together and according to sources within Masters Records, they separated due to differences in creative ideas and investment challenges.

A representative from Masters Records, however, noted that although the first attempt of working with Namubiru failed, they are still open to working with her again in future.

“Although the first try wasn’t perfect, we are still open to work with Iryn and make things better in future,” Davin Oyesigye, A&R at Masters Records told MBU.

While together, Masters produced a couple of projects for Iryn Namubiru and she seemed on a positive journey back in the mainstream.