Having spent over twenty years in the diaspora, USA-based Ugandan singer Zani Lady C, real name Susan Basemera, returned to Uganda earlier this month.

Early life

Susan Basemera popularly known as Zani Lady C is a Ugandan Singer, Actress, and Businesswoman. She originally comes from a family of twelve in Kigumba, Masindi.

For her early education, she attended Nabbingo Primary school, Nakivubo Blue Primary school, and St Paul Kajjansi Primary school.

Zani Lady C then moved to Makerere College Secondary school, Bugema Adventists College, and Light College Katikamu before dropping out of school at 16 years old over lack of school fees.

At the time, her elder brother Kennedy Baguma a.k.a Shanks Vivie D was just starting his music career and he influenced her to also join the industry.

How her music career kicked off

“I used to go with Shanks, begging to be given a chance to also audition at different shows but I was often denied the chance because I was still young,” Zani Lady C remembers. Eventually, she was given a chance and she started out as a dancer at concerts. “People always gave me a lot of money during my performances on stage at youth concerts and that impressed Shanks.” When she turned 17, she started seriously embarking on music as a career often performing with different bands as a backup vocalist.

“I would hop from bar to bar looking for any band that was performing. I would then ask for a chance to sing. Sometimes I got the gigs but I was not being paid.

“Since I was not experienced, I used to flat a lot of times while singing. I remember being chased away from two bands.”

Slowly she gained experience in singing and also learned how to play a few instruments. In 1995, she joined the Waka Waka band and secured a gig to perform thrice each week at Sheraton Hotel.

It is around this time that her life started changing for the better as she started earning good money and also met Thomas Posa.

Moving to the United States of America

She moved to Europe as a teenager after falling in love with a man she met while performing at Sheraton Hotel.

“One day I was singing at Sheraton Hotel and I met someone. We became friends and decided that we should get to know each other.

She remembers hustling to get a Visa which was denied thrice before it was finally secured and off she went to the USA.

Zani Lady C (Right) and Faridah Nakazibwe

“He was a banker and after his contract elapsed, he returned to the USA. He then invited me to visit him there but I failed to get a Visa. He returned to the USA and invited me as his fiancee but the Visa was denied again.”

She fell deeper in love with him and they decided to get married in Uganda. After more failed attempts, the Visa was finally secured and she flew to California, USA.

“Life in the US was hard at the start. Everything was different. The cold weather and boredom made their toll on me. I had no friends and there were few Africans where my man used to stay.

Zani later made a Cameroonian friend who introduced her to a group of other artists who helped her record her banger ‘Ndoowa’.

‘Ndoowa’ breaks out

Zani Lady C wrote ‘Ndoowa’ herself while bored in the USA. She says she wrote so many songs during her first years in America as she had a lot of free time as a housewife.

After writing ‘Ndoowa’, the Cameroonian friend together with his crew helped her record it and they started plans to shoot the video in 1997.

She met a Kenyan video director who was living in Hollywood and working on movies. “I gave him my concept and he developed it. We did the auditions for the male vixens and I chose that man in the video and we shot the visuals,” Zani says.

She spent over USD10,000 on shooting two projects including ‘Ndoowa’ but she believes it was worth it as it started the evolution of video production even back home in Uganda.

The project was put in rotation by her brother who was also her manager known as Jimmy, Omulangira Ndausi, and DJ Shiru and it announced her on the mainstream.

Ugandans loved the project and it turned out as one of her very famous songs in her music career. She later worked on other projects, some with Ugandan singers but none matched the success of ‘Ndoowa’.

Thereafter, Zani did not stick much to the music career as life became too demanding and she had to channel her focus into her other businesses.

“It’s hard being a Ugandan artist operating from abroad because you don’t get to perform every day to earn from it back home. So you have to come up with something else to do to finance the music and to pay your bills.”

Zani Lady C’s husband later succumbed to Lung Cancer. His family, however, did their best to make sure she was okay and funded her until she was independent again.

Zani goes back to school

When music became hard to keep up with, Zani Lady C decided to find something else to keep her busy.

She returned to school and pursued Architectural Designing and Drafting and got a certificate and a job but she was not really feeling it.

She then joined the medical school to study Nursing with a dream of becoming a PA but she also ditched it for an Online Business course before opening up her own business.

Picking inspiration from the likes of Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner, JLo, and the likes, Zani Lady C came up with Lady C Beauty Products, a company that deals in female beauty products.

Life as an actress and journey in Hollywood

Zani reveals that acting was her first love. She was acting before taking on music as a career. “Acting is my thing, even more than singing,” she emphasizes.

While still at Makerere College, she performed plays at Pride Theater but she left as it was not paying much.

The video director who shot the ‘Ndoowa’ visuals gave her her very first role in one of his movies before connecting her to other Directors in Hollywood.

She worked on a few independent short film projects including Gubagudeko with Mahershala Ali in 2016 and did voice-overs for films like Trees of Peace.

Zani is yet to work on a blockbuster movie but has had the opportunity to work on the Apple TV Series titled ‘Little America’ with Universal Studios.

‘Little America’ premiered on 17th January 2022. It is about funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and surprising true stories of immigrants in America.

Credits: This article was written with context from an interview Zani Lady C had with Faridah Nakazibwe on NTV Uganda’s Mwasuze Mutya show that aired on 29th August 2022.