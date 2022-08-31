Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone believes that in this day and era it is hard to boycott foreign music amid claims that Nigerian music has dominated the local market.
He argues that whenever he travels to these foreign countries, he also performs his music keeping the Ugandan flag raised and hence the foreign artistes as well look forward to doing the same when they come to Uganda.
The Leone Island Music Empire boss who is in preparations for his 2023 “Gwanga Mujje” concert rallies Ugandans to just plan for a fair music exchange.
He maintains that however much music from other nations is boycotted, it will find ways of infiltrating the local market through social media and other online music streaming apps.
We can’t boycott other people’s music because we also go to their countries. Those you hear saying that Nigerians have dominated our industry, it is just in their opinion.
According to me, I also travel to Congo, Tanzania, Nigeria, and so many other countries to perform. So it is a music exchange but what I think we need to do is to plan a way to have a fair exchange so that our music also gets to be played in their countries often.
In this era, you can no longer say that you’re going to boycott music from other nations. Even when we do so, it will still infiltrate us through social media platforms whether we like it or not.Jose Chameleone