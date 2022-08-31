Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone believes that in this day and era it is hard to boycott foreign music amid claims that Nigerian music has dominated the local market.

He argues that whenever he travels to these foreign countries, he also performs his music keeping the Ugandan flag raised and hence the foreign artistes as well look forward to doing the same when they come to Uganda.

The Leone Island Music Empire boss who is in preparations for his 2023 “Gwanga Mujje” concert rallies Ugandans to just plan for a fair music exchange.

He maintains that however much music from other nations is boycotted, it will find ways of infiltrating the local market through social media and other online music streaming apps.