Despite their bitter break-up, Angella Katatumba is still open to working with Daddy Andre on new projects as long as he keeps it professional.

Off Katatumba’s forthcoming album ‘Masterpiece’ is a song titled ‘Mufere’. She reveals that the song speaks about falling in love with conmen.

During a press conference to unveil the album, the song seemed to excite several members of the press some of whom raised questions on whether it was inspired by real-life experiences.

Katatumba acknowledged that despite the song being written by someone else, she related to it and it does talk about some of the experiences she has gone through.

It should be remembered that the songstress had a bitter split with local producer Daddy Andre with claims of infidelity.

Daddy Andre then moved on with Nina Roz with whom he even held a Kukyala before they controversially broke up a few months later.

Members of the press asked Katatumba to do a remix of the ‘Mufere’ song with Nina Roz who also experience similar situations with Daddy Andre.

With her trademark wild laughter, Angella Katatumba passed the question forward to her management which revealed that they will do whatever is possible to make it work.

When asked whether she can still work with Daddy Andre, Katatumba noted that she is open to working with him as long as it is strictly business.

“He is a great producer. He has understood the Ugandan market and has understood what works. After Tonelabira, he contacted Balck Market Records to do Wendi which is now doing very well. We now relate on business matters,” she said.

“In the future, I am open (to working with Daddy Andre). I have any problem as long as we keep it strictly business and professional, I have no problem at all,” she added.