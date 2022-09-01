Just a few weeks back, artists under their umbrella body the National Culture Forum (NCF) petitioned the newly appointed Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hon. Norbert Mao to intervene in the sharing of revenue resulting from Caller Ring Back Tunes-CRBTs.

In a letter dated 12th April 2022, artists complained of the exploitativeness exhibited by the telecom companies whereby they only get a paltry Shs 12.6 or 18% from a share of revenue generated out of their works which is not commensurate with the investment that they put in to create their works.

Having been petitioned for the above complaints, Norbert Mao scheduled a meeting where he met the NCF artist’s body and talked about a way forward for the music industry.

In the meeting that was held on Wednesday 31st August 2022, Norbert Mao promised to support the amendment of the Act to help artists make more money.

He was also requested to put into consideration the need to protect local culture and by doing so, promised to regulate the inflow of foreign artists into the country.

He further pledged to mobilize the Ministry of Finance and Gender to a workshop on the CRBTs on 14th September 2022.

