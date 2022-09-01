Singer Hassan Kigozi alias Geosteady has come clean about his relationship with Galaxy FM’s presenter Mr. Henrie by revealing that he is neither his friend nor enemy.

Geosteady and Mr. Henrie have for a while been believed to be at loggerheads since the latter snatched the former’s baby mama Prima Kardashi.

The two went several months without seeing eye-to-eye and many thought that if they were to meet in a narrow corridor, hell would break loose.

However, as time went on the two proved to the nation that they don’t hold any grudge against each other.

This was more evident the past weekend during Fik Fameica’s concert when they were spotted having a quick chat on the stage.

A few days after the concert, Geosteady has cleared the air about his relationship with Mr. Henrie saying he is neithe his friend nor his enemy.

The singer, however, expressed how he feels sorry for Henrie’s career. “I ain’t Henrie’s friend neither his enemy I just feel sorry for his career,” Geosteady partly wrote on social media.