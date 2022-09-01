Former Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) presidential hopeful Lord Bitem, born Mutebi Ramathan, is pleased with the new role that was availed to him on the UMA interim committee led by Cindy Sanyu.

Lord Bitem was given the position of c]Chief Whip and Advisor on Cindy Sanyu’s team after she regained office as the UMA constitution permits her to do so.

Cindy Sanyu returned to office after the process of electing a new UMA Executive Committee went south when King Saha and his lawyers cited electoral malpractices in the election process.

The incident forced the Minister of Gender to chip in and suspend the whole electoral process saying it would resume when new dates are announced with some other important issues fixed.

Since then, the ministry has never come up with any plan on how the electoral process would resume, and when the team saw that time was flying without any activity, they decided to return and run the office.

In due process, Cindy and her team regained the powers with Lord Bitem being one of her competitors joining her team.

When Lord Bitem was asked how he feels about being availed the position of Chief Whip and at the same time as an Advisor, he said that he is glad of the post.

He, however, maintained that when the election dates are announced again, he will still run for the UMA presidency.