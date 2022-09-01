Zani Lady C kickstarts September with her new love song titled ‘Nindako’ in which asks her lover to patiently wait for what she is preparing for him.

Zani Lady C, real name Susan Basemera, is back in the country to reestablish her music career which she had paused to concentrate on her other businesses.

Her first step in reigniting her music flames was returning to Uganda earlier in August where she has since embarked on a media tour to tell her life story and talk about her musical journey.

The very first song of her comeback is dubbed ‘Nindako’ – a Luganda word which is loosely translated to mean ‘Wait For Me’.

Also Read: ‘Ndoowa’ star Zani Lady C Returns To Uganda, Tells Her Life Story

Written by Nince Henry, ‘Nindako’ was produced by A-Steyn. Zani describes the song as, “a love song to get you to understand patience.”

In the lyrics, she asks her lover to practice some patience as she prepares the best meal that he will enjoy before he leaves home. There-in is a deep laying message that most lovers will relate with.

For the past over two decades, Zani Lady C has been identified by her strong vocals and she showcases exactly that on this new project.

Directed by Black Magic Films, the visuals try to depict what is embedded in the lyrics. Take a gaze below: