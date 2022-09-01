Masters Records denies signing Angella Katatumba to the record label despite working on the production and distribution of her new album.

On Monday morning, Masters Records unveiled Angella Katatumba’s forthcoming album the ‘Masterpiece’ at Masters Studios, Naguru Ntinda.

The 15-track album that will be released on 30th September 2022 is comprised of songs each centered around the life of Angella Katatumba.

This raised a few eyebrows with critics questioning if Masters had officially signed Katatumba to the label as a recording artiste.

It was, however, revealed that the project is a partnership between Masters Records and Angella Katatumba in which Masters will act as the sole distributor, promoter, and main producer of the album.

Davin Oyesigye, A&R at Masters Records said that Katatumba is not being signed to the label but the label partnered with her to push her new music.

“We have formulated a new strategy for this new project with Angella Katatumba, to create music. We are not signing Katatumba but we are partnering with her strictly on music-related business,” Oyesigye revealed.

He further noted that Katatumba’s deal with Black Market Records does not interfere with their new arrangement as BMR has no exclusivity to her projects.

“It is a non-exclusive deal that she has with BMR. They have no exclusive rights to her projects. So we are working with Angella to create music in a new relationship so there is no clash with BMR because we are not interested in signing artists, we’re interested in creating good music and adding value to the industry,” Oyesigye clarified.

About ‘Masterpiece’ Album

“The name ‘Masterpiece’ was arrived at with a unanimous decision because we believe and stand by this musical asset we are sharing. We believe that music should be able to live on and be enjoyed for years to come,’ Angella Katatumba noted.

The album is a body of work containing 15 tracks written, mixed, and Mastered at Masters records with a wonderful team of young Producers, Vocal directors, and Songwriters.

“I am glad to say that the future of our music industry is in safe hands because it’s so nice to see a new group of talented people who are very focused, passionate, and love what they do. We joke around that this is a ‘big budget’ album achieved in a guerrilla type of work,” said Angella Katatumba.

The Album is going to be made available publicly in a month’s time (September 30th) on all digital streaming stores before an album listening party the same night at the Viewpoint, Hotel Diplomate where Katatumba will perform some of the tracks on the album.