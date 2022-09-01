USA-based Ugandan Singer, Actress, and Beautician Zani Lady C admitted that she used beautifying products at a young age to lighten her skin complexion.

Now an owner of a running beauty products company Lady C Beauty Products, singer Susan Basemera a.k.a Zani Lady C is back in the country after over 20 years in the diaspora.

Since returning earlier in August, the ‘Ndoowa’ hit singer has been making media visits as she promotes her new music projects.

While on the NTV Uganda Mwasuze Mutya show, Zani Lady C told her life story revealing details about her music journey and life in Hollywood as an Actress.

Also Read: ‘Ndoowa’ star Zani Lady C Returns To Uganda, Tells Her Life Story

When asked if she has ever used skin bleaching products, Zani Lady C revealed that she lightened her skin complexion to look more beautiful.

“My skin color was not as shouting back then but I have too look beautiful as a woman. We have beautifying products nowadays, we have to use them,” Zany said amid cheeky laughters.

She revealed that she started bleaching early at just 17 years old before relocating to the USA where she has spent over 20 years living with her husband.

“I was about 17 to 18 years old when started lightening my skin complexion,” she told Faridah Nakazibwe.