Spice Diana feels like she has not yet exhausted her capabilities and she wants to do more for the fans that have supported her since her career started.

Since storming the mainstream entertainment scene in 2014 with her hit single Onsanula, Spice Diana has managed to create a beast of a brand over the years.

I want to celebrate you who has been there from day one. I want to give you an experience never given… Spice Diana

The hit songs, the awards won, the celebrity lifestyle, the charities, the stunts, the controversies, the flashy cars – you name it – she has seen it all.

Yet still, she feels like there is a lot more for her to achieve!

With her next concert already scheduled for 13th January 2023, the Source Management artist yearns to quench the thirst of her fans.

Spice revealed that for the forthcoming concert, she wants to give an unforgettable experience in celebration of whoever has supported her from day one.

Over the years, I have fallen in love with myself and my transformation to be an established artist in Uganda. It’s not been an easy road especially for a girl like me but I must say I have overcome and triumphed above with your support. I have done several performances, been on so many stages and done so many sold out shows but one thing for sure there’s something more I want to do for my fans (gadgets). I want to give you an unforgettable concert. I want to celebrate you who has been there from day one. I want to give you an experience never given, I want us to connect more closely on this show. Spice Diana