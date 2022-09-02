In his new love song titled ‘Gwe Nalonda’, rising artist Leo Katwere a.k.a Kezi Leo tells a tale inspired by real events in his life.

“Gwe Nalonda” is a Luganda phrase that translates to “The one I chose”. The song is a blend of slow reggae vibes and Rnb.

It explores a creative new sound by Kezi Leo, that aims at incorporating Ugandan lyricism and sounds with western instruments and genres.

This is Kezi Leo’s second release of the year and comes five months after the release of “Afro Atarah”, a 4-song AfroPop EP.

Kezi Leo says that he wrote ‘Gwe Nalonda’ in 2021, inspired by a situation he was going through. “As a young adult, love and relationships have been such a rocky road to tread especially with little to no

guidance from anyone but the internet,” he notes.

He adds, “Gwe Nalonda was a turning point for me. It is a reminder to move on and let go of the things and people who hurt you, no matter how much love you hold for them.”

Kezi Leo also believes the song is also an apology you can dedicate to your personal person when you hurt them unintentionally, and “a poem with rhythm to it.”

Watch the visuals below:

About Kezi Leo

Born Katwere Leo, Kezi Leo is a fast-rising Ugandan Afropop and Rnb artist taking the scene by storm. He started his music career as “Leo Kyz” in 2016 with a single titled “Attention” produced by Ugandan Producer Imorush.

“Leo is my name. At first, I was called Kezzie, then I switched it to Kyz. That was my first name. I wanted to keep it but I later rebranded to Kezi Leo. So, when I signed up with this label, we wanted to start afresh, like any other brand-new artist, so yeah, we chose to go with that name,” he notes.

He then went on to release a couple of other songs such as ‘Patricia’ (produced by Fleak Type), ‘Nkwetaga’, ‘Cover You’ (feat. Aspika Spoila), ‘Body Is Calling’ (feat. Kavali King), and many more. These were later compiled into the ‘Ride 4 U’ mixtape.

Kezi Leo is now affiliated with Stretch Hold Music, a Kenyan Record Label. He is also a member of a popular Ugandan Urban group called Zagang. The group also includes more artists such as Kavali King, Eli Litman, among others.

He defines his music as “Love Music” as he always tries to tell emotional stories, love, and motivational stuff.