Pastor Martin Ssempa is bitter over a clip that went viral showing Prophet Denis Kintu flogging his ushers over the loss of his “miraculous stick.”

Prophet Denis Kintu grabbed news headlines when he was recorded whipping his ushers for being careless.

He blamed them for not knowing the whereabouts of his “miraculous stick” during a church service.

In the video, Kintu was seen calling out the ushers one by and got flogging them for being careless.

Prophet Kintu was later arrested and charged with 18 counts of trafficking persons, assault, and promoting sectarianism.

Also Read: Pastor Martin Ssempa unhappy with sexualized performances on TV and in schools

When asked why he did such a thing, Prophet Denis Kintu said that it was only a stage acted to attract numbers to his church.

This forced Pastor Martin Ssempa to come out and condemn the way some individuals are tarnishing and tainting the image of Born Again Christians and true pastors who are not here to fake miracles.

He requested that the law should be used to curb the number of fake prophets who erupt like mushrooms on a daily in an effort to limit individuals who are targeting to taint and damage the image of pastors.