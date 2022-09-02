Singer Spice Diana will be opening up the new year with the ‘Spice Diana Live in Concert’ in January 2023.

After consultations and meetings with her team and major industry players, Source Management songstress Hajarah Namukwaya a.k.a Spice Diana made a bold decision.

On Thursday, the Jangu Ondabe singer announced that she is heading to Lugogo Cricket Oval for her next concert.

Happening on 13th January 2023, Spice’s concert will be a center of attraction from media and critics to see if she can fill up the venue.

In 2019, Cindy Sanyu became the only local female artist to fill up the Oval which one of the biggest stadiums in the country.

Spice Diana shared the good news with her fans through social media where she invited them to join her journey in the build up to the concert.

“SEALED, COMFIRMED! Gadgets, it’s not early for me to invite you. This is me telling you to save that date because we must be there. I love you and help me share the good news,” she wrote on IG.

The venue has recently been a home for successful concerts headlined by foreign artists.

Spice Diana will, however, pick inspiration from her friend Fik Fameica who filled it up a few weeks ago.

Her team must also been keenly looking at what Winnie Nwagi will do to pull off a successful maiden concert at the same venue on 9th September.

We cannot wait!