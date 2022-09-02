Galaxy FM Midmorning show presenter Henry Arinaitwe, commonly known as Mr. Henrie believes that when a man discusses his private issues in public, it is the start of his failure.

Mr. Henrie made the statement while appearing on Spark TV’s Mwasuze Mutya show hosted by Faridah Nakazibwe when asked to respond to questions concerning his breakup with Prima Kardashi.

A few days back, Mr. Henrie came under fire when he uttered statements that seemed to be directed to his ex-lover Prima Kardashi.

He said that women who bleach are not good enough in bed.

Also Read: I paused my relationship with Mr. Henrie to focus on me – Prima Kadarshi

His statement had Prima clapping back at the youthful media personality as she noted that she doesn’t deal with “stupid people.”

The following few days had Mr. Henrie apologising, saying that the statements he made were not directed to Prima.

He promised never to make such statements again because of the great damage and pain they can inflict on a person.