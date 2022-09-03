Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has hit hard at critics who have made it a habit to always attack her whenever she parades off a new lover.

In a short clip, Zari is seen telling the world how everyone on earth wants to be in love and feel loved by someone they call their own.

She notes that life always feels sweet when you have someone who checks up on you and whispers good things in your ears that can motivate and light up your day.

She cannot understand how that makes other people angry.

She stung critics who always get irritated by the viral videos that she shares during her romantic moments with her loved ones.

The mother of five boldly told whoever cared to listen to go to Lake Victoria and get their ill fortunes washed off so that they get could get people to love them as well.

She cheekily furthermore urged women to post their loved ones like she does if they are not dating other women’s husbands.

In this world, no one doesn’t want to be in love or feel loved where someone checks up on you to know whether you have had something to eat or how your day is going. The problem with most of you who are criticizing me is that you are in relationships with other people’s husbands. You can’t post or slay with them online because you fear you will be exposed and attacked with acid. Others have a bad omen that no one even tries to sweet-talk you, not even boda-boda guys. You should go and get the bad omen washed off you at Lake Victoria. Zari Hassan