Former TV personality Justin Basiima alias Justin Bas has trashed the newly self-appointed Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) interim committee that was set up by Cindy Sanyu and Phina Mugerwa.

Justin Bas claims that the UMA interim committee was set up in a manner that violates the constitution.

He revealed that Cindy Sanyu and Phina Mugerwa are just steering up more controversy in the association.

Bas noted that the quorum to form up the UMA new interim committee did not add up and wondered how the two managed to keep on going without other members of the old cabinet featuring.

Also Read: Lord Bitem pleased with Chief Whip role on the UMA interim committee

He went on to accuse Cindy and Phina of being selfish stressing that whatever they do is aimed towards achieving their personal gains and not helping the music industry at all.

He narrated how they gave him a phone call to join their “fraudulent team” but since he is a person who works with transparency, he turned down the offer.

Bas further exposed the two and how they contacted several other artists who also declined including Rema, King Michael, and Big Eye Starboss.

Justin Bas trashed the new UMA interim committee during a phone call interview on Spark TV.