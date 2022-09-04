Besides being active in the studio recording new music, dancehall singer Coco Finger has been busy venturing into other businesses.

The “My Miss” dancehall fame singer showed off his new storage building that awaits completion an furnishing.

He shared photos of his building and in the caption revealed that it is a side business that is soon opening.

The singer’s property is based along Entebbe road. He continued to prove to fellow artists that they need invest into other avenues besides music.

Side Business opening soon On Entebbe Road isha Allah. Nice Weekend Fam. Coco Finger

Coco Finger joins the likes of King Saha who have set up their side businesses along Entebbe road in an effort to expand their income and maintain their lifestyle.

The venture that Coco Finger has set up is no mean feat especially among local artists because as it is not easy to start and complete.