British Afroswing collective NSG impressed its Ugandan fans with an exhilarating performance at the second edition of the Club Pilsener-sponsored Malembe Block at Lugogo Hockey Grounds on Saturday.

Performing for the first time in the Pearl of Africa, the NSG group of six arrived ahead of schedule to do a media tour in activation of their show.

The show dubbed “NSG Block Party” was the second edition of the Malembe Block Party which was just returning since the first edition that was graced by Joeboy and WSTRN in 2019.

With tickets going for Ugx50,000 (Regular), Ugx100k (VIP), and Ugx2.5m (VVIP), it was a good turn up on Saturday.

Also Read: Fatboy advises Martha Kay to ’stop taking everything seriously’

The concert featured several local stars including Mun G, Atlas Da African, Vamos256, Zagazillions, Etania, and Ziggy Dee as a the surprise act.

When NSG stepped on stage, the vibe went through the roof as they performed their popular songs with the crowd singing along, word for word.

Below are some of the photos from the show: