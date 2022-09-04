Dorothy Nabulime who appears in a viral video beating up her two year old daughter has been arrested and will be presented before court on Tuesday.

In a 1:56 minute video, a woman is seen beating a little child repeatedly with a shoe while hurling all sorts of sharp words at the child.

The child, a two-year-old, falls out of the basin, onto the verandah, and down onto the ground, headfirst – but the bitter woman continues to beat her vigorously with the shoe, asking her to get up and bathe.

She hits the child’s head, face, back, arms – anywhere the shoe will land.

See more 😭😭😭 ladies, never forget that we are mothers all the time. pic.twitter.com/liZpvuXHCC — Faridah Nakazibwe (@fsnakazibwe) September 3, 2022

Having landed on the video, several social media users began sharing it across different channels on Friday night whilst calling out the woman’s violent behaviour.

A couple of media personalities including Dembe FM’s Isaac Katende a.k.a Kasuku and NTV Uganda’s Faridah Nakazibwe also shared the video on Twitter.

They called upon their followers to share the video until it reaches to the relevant authorities so that the woman can be arrested and brought to book.

A few hours later, Police confirmed arresting the woman in the video. She has been identified as Dorothy Nabulime.

She is reportedly the mother of the two-year-old child in the video and she has will brought before court over assault charges.

“The Uganda Police has today arrested Nabulime Dorothy who is seen in the viral clip circulating on social media assaulting her 2 year old daughter. She will be produced in Court on Monday to answer for her actions,” a tweet from CID reads.

See more The @PoliceUg has today arrested Nabulime Dorothy who is seen in the viral clip circulating on social media assaulting her 2 year old daughter. She will be produced in Court on Monday to answer for her actions. pic.twitter.com/vkgNOYArkk — Criminal Investigations Directorate-UPF (@CID1_UG) September 3, 2022

According to more information gathered, Nabulime (22) is a mother of three. She was arrested by police detectives in Busula, Wobulenzi, Luwero.