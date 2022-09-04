Singer Mesach Ssemakula has for the first time disclosed why he chose to keep his family members, his wife and children out of the limelight.

Mesach narrates that for over fifteen years that he has been living with his wife Sarah, the public has only gotten to know her recently when she started working as a manager at Papa’s Spot Restaurant.

He says that he chose to keep his family members out of the limelight because the world is now crazy as people can do whatever they want to celebrities.

He goes on to note that the first step he took in order not to expose his family was denying them access to cameras. He openly told them how he is the only celebrity at home.

On top of that, he also encouraged his children to remain in school and focus on their education as the only way they will be successful in life.

Except for the fact that madam nowadays manages Papa’s Spot, for a very long time, like over 15 years, the public didn’t know who my wife is. This is because I instilled it in my family that I’m the only celebrity at home and I didn’t allow anyone else to come before the camera. That is why most of you even don’t know my children. It is important in such a way that it brings peace in a home because the world is even now crazy. Mesach Ssemakula