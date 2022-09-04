Bantu Entertainment Africa dancehall singer Ayire Saddam alias Vyper Ranking is contemplating quitting the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) because of the association’s lack of strategy.

The dancehall star who was hosted on the D’Hook show on 933 KFM on Friday threatened to return the UMA identity card very soon if nothing changes within the association.

He stated that UMA should be run by individuals who have a clear vision and good strategy instead of fellow musicians who just want to milk from the association.

Also Read: Vyper Ranking calls out media personalities for rejecting to play his new music video

I think it is just a body, it doesn’t work and very soon I’m going to return their ID. I’m under UMA but I believe it doesn’t work. I wouldn’t like an artiste to run UMA. I want someone with strategies. Right now we are facing a lot of problems, these are some of the things that we do need as artists. Vyper Ranking

Vyper Ranking also opened up on the challenges he is facing in promoting his new music video “Gwookya” which was turned down by some media outlets on claims that UCC banned it over the bikini scenes.

He is not happy with the fact that some Nigerian music videos with inappropriate scenes are playing on TV.