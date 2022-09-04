Martha Kay Kagimba is not pleased with veteran Radio Presenter James ‘Fatboy’ Onen whom she claims has been expressing so much hate towards her.

The past week has been quite a good one for Next Radio presenter Martha Kay after she acquired a new ride – a 2016 Range Rover Sport – to fulfil one of her dreams.

She has since littered her social media platforms with photos of the car and inspirational quotes to celebrate her achievement and inspire her followers as well.

While at it, she seems to have unknowingly attracted some criticism from strangers and some people she knows.

Fatboy aka James Onen

Since unveiling her new ride, the comments on her own posts have had a section of netizens questioning how she was able to afford a car valued at over Shs200m.

With a few noting that she could have been saving for it, others claimed that she got lucky with a sponsor who shipped in the new ride for her.

Cheekily, the self-styled ‘Range Rover Girl’ has rubbished the latter allegations and asked her haters to celebrate her wins.

On Friday, Martha Kay seems to also have expanded her list of haters with yet another name after calling out the RX Radio show proprietor Fatboy.

In a tweet, Martha Kay explained how Fatboy’s posts about her are bitter and full of hate.

“I used to hear about/listen to Fatboy as a child in primary school. Reading his posts about me and all the hate/bitterness he expresses teaches me one thing; Keep working hard to create such peace and happiness so you don’t have to hate on little girls for clout,” Martha Kay tweeted.

It is believed that Fatboy has been trash talking about her newly acquired Range Rover and the source of the funding.

Knowing Fatboy, this won’t end at this. Tigthen your seatbelts for what is to come!