Released three months ago, Carol Nantongo’s song ‘Oliwa’ has already notched 1 million YouTube views and she can’t keep calm.

Carol Nantongo is having a smooth ride in her career this year eith a couple of bangers dominating the airwaves.

Of them all, however, her song titled ‘Oliwa’ (produced by Nessim) which eas released in May has turned out to be such a huge project.

The former Golden Band singer is elated that the song a constant on many music charts around Uganda and it is only getting better.

Also Read: I quit Golden band because of politics – Carol Nantongo

Away from being people’s favourite at the night hangouts, it is played quite much at weddings functions and has also gained massive streams on different online platforms.

On YouTube, the video directed by Kim XP has already notched over one million views, something that Carol Nantongo is super grateful for.

The excited singer shared the good news with her fans over the weekend and thanked them for supporting her all the way.

Congratulations Carol!