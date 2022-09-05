Musician Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone says singer-cum-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine no longer has the freedom to do what he used to do in the past.

Among the things that Jose Chameleone thinks Bobi Wine can no longer do at his will is hanging around people without the fear of being poisoned.

He notes that the step Bobi Wine took to stand against President Museveni in the 2021 presidential elections landed him in hot waters and deprived him of his freedom to enjoy life like he used to.

Also Read: Nubian Li ready to reunite Bobi Wine and Jose Chameleone

Jose Chameleone also disclosed that even to appear at Fikk Fameica’s concert, Bobi had to first get permission from authorities.

He further noted that during their vibrant days, they would enter public places swaggering but all that hit a dead end once he went onto the opposition side of politics.