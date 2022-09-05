Several valuables including phones, laptops, USD70k, gold jewellery, tool boxes, and lots of other stolen valuables were recovered by police from Charles Olim a.k.a Sipapa’s house in Buwate.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga has revealed that the hunt for renowned socialite Sipapa is on over allegations of theft.

Sipapa is wanted after a South Sudanese National known as Jacob Arok accused him of masterminding a robbery that happened at his home in Bunga on the night of 28th August 2022.

It is reported that a group of thugs broke into the home of the victim, after applying suspected chloroform, on the occupants who were asleep and stole cash to the tune of USD429,000 and valuables.

“The thugs ransacked the home and robbed cash USD 429,000, 4 iPhones, 2 Apple laptops, a DELL laptop, gold Jewellery for his wife, a 65” Samsung TV among others,” Police reports.

Investigations by police were conducted and a signal from one of the stolen iPhones led the team of investigators to Sipapa’s home in Buwate.

Upon a search conducted at the house, several of the reported stolen items were discovered including USD 70,000, four iPhones, three laptops, gold jewellery, tool boxes, car spare parts, and so much more.

According to police, four suspects including Sipapa’s wife Shamirah Nakiyimba have already been arrested but Sipapa who was not found at the house is on the run.

He was, however, last sighted in Nagongera, Tororo and the hunt for him is on!

Full Police Statement

The CID task team at KMP, that is actively investigating a robbery that occurred at the home of Jacob Arok, a South Sudanese National, of Kawuku zone, in Bunga, on the night of 28th – 29th August 2022, managed to locate the home of the suspects, where they recovered exhibits of evidential value.

The facts gathered indicate that on the night of 28th – 29th, August, 2022, a group of thugs broke into the home of the victim, after applying suspected chloroform, on the occupants who were asleep.

The thugs ransacked the home and robbed cash USD 429,000, 4 iPhone, 2 Apple laptops, a DELL laptop, gold Jewellery for his wife, a 65” Sumsung TV among others.

During the subsequent investigations, detectives from KMP, tracked down an iCloud signal, from one of the stolen IPhones, that led them to the location in Kityo close, Buwate in Kira Division.

They interviewed the occupants, who told them that the home belonged to a one Olimu Charles SIPAPA, who was not at home and had travelled to Tororo.

A thorough search was conducted in the home, in the presence of Nakiyimba Shamira, the wife to SIPAPA and exhibits of evidential material, allegedly stolen from the home of Arok Jacob, recovered.

These include; USD 70,000, 4 Iphones, 3 laptops, gold jewellery, an iphone charger, a mac pro charger. Also recovered were two registration number plates, UBG 025B and UBA 023U, in addition, an assortment of car accessories were recovered which include; 2 amplifiers, 6 tool boxers, 4 sports vims, a rear car seat, 12 head lights, indicators, jeep bumper, V8 bumper, V8 rear boot doors, bonnet, 3 radiators, 4 inner door shutters, V8 rear boot doors, 7 grills, two cars a jeep and Audi, without registration plates, had been resprayed with a red colour and found in the compound.

So far 4 suspects are in custody including the wife. A serious manhunt for SIPAPA who is urgently needed for questioning, in place.

His last locations were in Nagongera, Soni and Nawire sub counties, where he was distributing money in the company of bouncers.

We are therefore, appealing for information that can lead to the whereabouts or arrest of SIPAPA over the alleged Aggravated Robbery.

He is aware of the police efforts and is evasive. We also want to warn the bouncers in his company, whom we shall find with him, that we shall arrest them for abetting crime and harbouring a wanted criminal suspect.

Although the impact of the robbery can be long lasting and devastating, we would like to assure the victim’s that our dedicated team of investigators are doing everything within their means to have the prime suspect and his accomplices arrested and brought to justice.