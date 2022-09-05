Having won her own battle with drug abuse, former singer Pretty Glo has advised fellow youths to stop using drugs as they are harmful to their health.

Pretty Glo, real name Gloria Ingabire, has been in and out of rehabilitation centers over drug abuse-related issues.

The past few years have seen her also top gossip columns over alleged theft.

Her ways also concerned renown socialite Bad Black to intervene and book her into a rehab center in 2019. That time she escaped from rehab, leaving Mama Jonah worried of what she had turned into.

The battle with drugs has been a hard one for Pretty Glo but she now seems to have won it, and she is using her own experience to save fellow youth from going down the same road.

Over the weekend, the pretty face who started her career in 2008 with a girl dance and singing group Wafagio shared how drugs can be harmful to one’s life.

Through a Facebook post, she shared a photo of herself seven years ago and in the caption asked her followers not to do drugs or quit if they were already using.

“7 years ago this was me! And this is a public announcement! Do not use drugs if you have not used, and if you are an addict already, stop the use of drugs,” Pretty Glo partly wrote.

“Drugs are sooooooo harmful to our health and lives. Petty Glo music has a lot to say to you with clear experience. Better late said than never,” she added.

Pretty Glo is just one of many creatives who have dealt with drug addiction in the near past.