Ugandan socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa is reportedly on the run as Police are doing everything to find his whereabouts over theft allegations.

The reports indicate Sipapa and some of his colleagues stole valuables and money from a South Sudanese citizen identified as Jacob Alopu.

According to Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, Sipapa’s wife Shamirah Nakiyimba, and four other friends of the socialite are already behind bars as they help ou the investigations into the matter.

The items that were stolen from Jacob Alopu have not yet been established but more details shall be availed soon.

This is not the first time that Sipapa has been vindicated in theft allegations. A couple of of years back, he was allegedly beaten to pulp over similar accusations.

Despite being accused of committing such crimes, Sipapa always finds his way out of trouble and walks a free man, something that is still confusing the public.