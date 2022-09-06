Latinum embarks on his big comeback as he features his mentor and Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo on their first collaboration titled ‘Low’.

A few weeks ago, Eddy Kenzo revealed how he was going to help Latinum regain his lost fame and mentor him to turn into a bigger star.

Being a big star himself, Kenzo revealed that the former Mbarara-based singer gained fame at a very young age and it could have been too big for him to handle hence the dip in his career.

Kenzo, however, maintained that he is confident that Latinum can still learn from his mistakes and get back to the mainstream industry.

The two hit the studio last month and have been working on new music, the first of which is a collaboration dubbed ‘Low’.

Also Read: ‘Latinum made a few mistakes as young man but I’m here to help’ – Eddy Kenzo

Produced by Anest Pro, Low is a love song in which the artists express how much they love their women and how they match perfectly.

Mastered by Artin Pro at Axtra Nation, the beats are quite danceable yet the song still maintains that soft touch to put you in your feels.

Eddy Kenzo’s trademark music style matched with Latinum’s Jamaican Patois fused with some Pidgin is pleasurable to the ear.

Directed by Wax, the visuals are simple, shot in one location but used well enough to showcase the beauty of Uganda’s green scenery.

Another thing that will catch your attention is the fashion done by Phaoz Fashion King in the visuals as both artists and extras look quite dazzling.

Take a gaze below: