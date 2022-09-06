Fresh Gang Entertainment boss Shafik Walukagga, popularly known as Fik Fameica, has announced the release of a new 14-track music album.

The self-styled “King Kong” has revealed that the new music album will be dropping anytime soon on the back of a successful concert e held recently.

Before making the announcement, Fik Fameica thanked all his fans who have supported him from day one and moved with him along the journey to stardom.

Although he is yet to reveal the album title and more details of what we should expect from it, Fik hinted that the album launch will mark the beginning of his new nickname “Future Fameica”.

Apparently, we wait for more communication from his team.

I thank my fans who support me with one on one individual support from way back, thanks to those came to all shows to sale out. Special thanks to my team and everybody with their best. 7th it’s album release the rest will be Future fameica & the world. Fik Fameica