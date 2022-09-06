MC Kats, real name Edwin Katamba, believes his baby mama Fille Mutoni is the Queen Of RnB in Uganda and she has no bad music.

Adding value to his partner is what MC Kats has done with Fille Mutoni for many years through managing her music and brand.

When it comes to RnB, the renowned emcee, media personality, talent and music manager believes no artiste comes close to Fille.

Kats shared a photo of himself and Fille on stage at the recently concluded Purple Party that happened in Mbarara and in the caption, he wrote, “Queen of RnB, Miss no bad music.”

Well, his followers couldn’t agree more, and truth be said, it is hard picking out a bad song by Fille.

Despite her lifestyle mishaps, she has managed to release several hit songs and ballads that will be able to last quite a long time.