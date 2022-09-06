The late Shiekh Nuhu Muzaata Batte’s wife, Hajjat Kuluthum Nabunya is on course to get underway with her introduction meetings as she prepares to introduce her new lover Akram Gumisiriza to her parents.

The ever jolly Kuluthum Nabunya opened up about kicking off her introduction meetings as she disclosed that the dates to her second marital ceremony have drawn closer.

She plans to hold the function on 25th September 2022 and can’t wait for D-day to come to celebrate her new marriage.

Despite the negative remarks that were being made about her partner, she maintains that it is him she chose to be the love of her life.

Also Read: I think me and Akram we are a perfect match – Kuluthum Nabunya

She is pleased with the fact that some of her TikTok friends have already contributed to the function as they paid her a visit and gave her money for the celebrations.

After the introduction, the couple will say their marriage vows in a few months’ time at a date and venue that will be announced later on.