Ugandan content creator Nadia Matovu appears on the list of the top ten ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ released by Meta (Facebook) today.

‘Creators of Tomorrow’ is a campaign celebrating talents from around the world who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online. The campaign spotlights creators in Sub- Saharan Africa from East Africa, Southern Africa, and Francophone Africa.

Nadia Matovu, an Entrepreneur and Reality TV Content Creator, was listed on the list that has several other creators from Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Senegal, and Ivory Coast.

The mother of two’s lifestyle content is considered to be inspirational to her followers.

The selected Creators of Tomorrow are breaking out amongst their communities online, and are showcasing a best-in-class approach to video formats, technology, and interactive entertainment.

The global campaign is the first of its kind, starting in Europe, The Middle East, and Africa, and expanding to more countries around the world in the coming months.

Meta will be working closely with these creators over the next year, as they continue to grow their audience and turn their passions into professions across Meta technologies.

“With this campaign, we aim to highlight creators who are innovating through tools such as Reels and short-form video content formats, as well as those who are leveraging, and exploring new content formats such as AR/VR,” said Moon Baz, Creator Partnerships Lead, Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, Meta said.

“We are excited to work closely with these creators, and we’re committed to helping them grow their audience, build a business and unlock new possibilities for the future as we build for the metaverse,” he added.

African creators have creatively used Meta technologies and apps, Facebook and Instagram to express themselves and tell the African story to Africans and people from across the world.

List of the 10 Creators of Tomorrow

Kwambox (Kenya) – She is a radio presenter who entertains her followers with her dance moves and bubbly personality. She is also a renowned MC and event host. Crazy Kennar (Kenya) – He is an award-winning Nairobi-based comedian whose content is centered around comedy addressing the everyday experiences of young people. Nadia Matovu (Uganda) – She is an influencer, wife, and businesswoman based in Kampala who uses her day-to-day life to create content that inspires her followers. Pamela Mtanga (South Africa) – She is an award-winning multimedia entrepreneur. She’s a fashion and beauty content creator whose brand is rooted in authenticity, relatability, and empowerment. Ruth Ronnie (Zambia) – He is an award-winning recording artist, live performer, and content creator. She’s a versatile creative who is best known for her musical genres such as Dancehall, Reggae, Afropop, Rnb, Afro-soul, and Trap soul. Ruvarashe Hapaguti (Zimbabwe) – She is an up-and-coming actress and content creator. Her content ranges from comedic skits to make-up tutorials which she showcases in an engaging way that her audiences enjoy. Mishaa (Ivory Coast) – She is a dance enthusiast who shares her love for dance art and performances with her followers on social media. Ambassador of Trace music and Universal Music Africa, Mishaa dances on African urban rhythms such as coupé-décalé, afro-beat, RnB, and many others, and shares her choreographies in Reels on Instagram and Facebook. Saraï D’Hologne (Ivory Coast) – She is an artist painter who’s the head of an artistic universe dedicated to the interior and exterior wall decoration of the house called SARTAÏ. In Ivory Coast, Saraï is the torchbearer of natural hair that she proudly advertises on her social media accounts. Fatou Jupiter Touré (Senegal) – She is an actress, producer, UN ambassador, entrepreneur, and founder of the film festival Les Teranga. She has been named for the second time among the 700 most impactful Africans by the South African magazine Tropics. Her talent and love for theatre and cinema allowed Fatou to turn her passion into a profession. Ngorbatchev Niang (Senegal) – He is a fashion stylist, producer, and film director. He is the owner of “Ngorbatchev Maison de Couture” and “Ngorbatchev Nprod”. M. Niang is passionate about what makes life more beautiful and aims to reflect this beauty through his clothes collections that he sells and showcases via Instagram and Facebook.

Using fashion, comedy, food, travel and political commentary, over the years creators from sub-Saharan Africa have increased the recognition of the cultural contribution of the continent, improving its perception of the world.

Meta will be hosting exclusive events across the region to celebrate the Creators of Tomorrow, sharing the latest news, tips as well as tools and resources across Meta technologies.

In Kenya, Creators including Creator featured in the campaign will attend an exclusive brunch consisting of a Reels School, and in South Africa over 50 Creators will attend a Creator Day filled with dedicated tailored workshops and training to help them thrive in this evolving digital and creator economy.

In November 2022, the Creators of Tomorrow will get the opportunity to attend the EMEA Creator Week being hosted in London at the iconic Tate Britain for the first time. There, Creators of Tomorrow will be joined by other regional Creators at various stages of their careers to collaborate, learn from each other, and continue to find inspiration in the future of content creation on our platforms.