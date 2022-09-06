Sipapa Entertainment crew ex-singer Record Elah Butida and his girlfriend Yvonne are excited to have welcomed their first child.

The two announced the arrival of their baby boy through their social media accounts after they expanded their family with a new member.

Reports indicate that Yvonne who has always been taken care of by Record Elah Butida’s mother gave birth at St. Joseph hospital, in Mukono.

The excited Record Elah thanked his girlfriend for making him become a dad for the first time and revealed how he is very ready to carry out fatherly duties to raise his child.

They also disclosed their baby boy’s name as Friday Africa New Rahim. Both the mother and baby are doing pretty fine and in good health condition.

Congratulations to the couple!