As Ugandans celebrate the 60th Independence Day, revelers will be in for a big show at the Afropalooza Festival where Maddox, Rema, and Sauti Sol are to headline performances.

For the 60th year since 1962, Ugandans will be coming together to celebrate the day the Pearl of Africa gained its independence.

The day often characterized by the waving of the Uganda flag and enjoyments will be capped with the very first Afropalooza Festival at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Kampala will be experiencing a new festival experience for the first time, something related to Coachella, Afronation, or Glastonbury for two days of a day into the night festival (from 8th to 9th October 2022), with after parties in selected nightspots.

The 360-degree experience is aimed at celebrating everything that makes us proudly Ugandan centered on Art, Music, and Culture, with performances from the biggest artists from Uganda and the world.

In celebration of 60 years of Independence, the 60 artists’ performance lineup includes Rema (Nigeria), Sauti Sol (Kenya), and a host of top Ugandan acts.

Maddox Sematimba, Cindy, Lilian Mbabazi, Spice Diana, Maurice Kirya, Ykee Benda, Winnie Nwagi, Vinka, Myko Ouma, Ragga Dee, Joseph Sax, Zex Bilangilangi, Fille, Navio, The Mith, Beenie Gunter, Sandra Nansambu, Brian Aliddeki, Selector Jay, Sal Deejay, DJ Zato, Janzi Band, Salvado, Sheila Salta and many more.

The festival will also feature a Pearl of Africa Marketplace for arts and crafts, the Taste of Uganda Food Village, Pop up fashion shows, Cultural exhibitions, a projection mapping showcase, and a display of fireworks.