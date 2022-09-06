The Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga has confirmed that socialite Sipapa, real name Charles Olim, has been arrested over alleged Aggravated Robbery.

The ARREST

According to a statement released by Uganda Police on Tuesday evening, Sipapa was arrested over an alleged Aggravated Robbery that occurred at the home of a South Sudanese National Jacob Arok, in Kawuku-Bunga, on the night of 28th August 2022.

The controversial socialite was arrested by the Directorate of Crime Intelligenceafter being on the Police WANTED list for a couple of days.

Fred Enanga revealed that arrangements are in place to hand Sipapa over to the CID task team at Kampala Metropolitan Police, for further interview and court action.

“The police leadership has commended the tireless efforts of the CID and CI task teams in arresting and helping to bring the suspect to justice,” Fred Enanga further revealed.

This now brings the number of suspects arrested to five after four suspects, including Sipapa’s wife Shamirah Nakiyimba, were arrested earlier to aid in the investigations.

How a signal from a stolen iPhone led Police to Sipapa’s home

Sipapa is alleged to have masterminded a robbery that occurred at the home of Jacob Arok, a South Sudanese National, of Kawuku zone, in Bunga, on the night of 28th – 29th August 2022.

The facts gathered indicate that on the night of 28th – 29th, August 2022, a group of thugs broke into the home of the victim, after applying suspected chloroform, on the occupants who were asleep.

The thugs ransacked the home and robbed cash to the tune of USD 429,000, four iPhones, two Apple laptops, a DELL laptop, gold Jewellery for Jacob Arok’s wife, and a 65′ Samsung TV among others.

During the subsequent investigations, detectives from KMP, tracked down an iCloud signal, from one of the stolen iPhones, that led them to the location in Kityo close, Buwate in Kira Division.

They interviewed the occupants, who told them that the home belonged to one Olim Charles SIPAPA, who was not at home and had travelled to Tororo.

A thorough search was conducted in the home, in the presence of Nakiyimba Shamira, the wife of SIPAPA and exhibits of evidential material, allegedly stolen from the home of Arok Jacob, recovered.

These include; USD 70,000, four iPhones, three laptops, gold jewellery, an iPhone charger, and a mac pro charger.

Also recovered were two registration number plates, UBG 025B and UBA 023U, in addition, an assortment of car accessories was recovered including; 2 amplifiers, 6 tool boxers, 4 sports vims, a rear car seat, 12 headlights, indicators, jeep bumper, V8 bumper, V8 rear boot doors, bonnet, 3 radiators, 4 inner door shutters, V8 rear boot doors, 7 grills, two cars a jeep and Audi, without registration plates, had been resprayed with a red colour and found in the compound.