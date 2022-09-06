After almost a three-year hiatus, the return of the Nyege Nyege Festival lies in doubt after Parliament ordered the Ministry of Tourism and Ethics and Integrity to stop it over morality concerns.

The 2022 Nyege Nyege Festival is slated to happen at Itanda Falls, Jinja starting from the 15th to the 18th of September.

The hype is already being felt amongst different party animals who are already making preparations in terms of ticket and accommodation bookings early enough in order not to miss the fun.

While at it, however, they might have to slow down after a discussion in the Uganda Parliament raised concerns about the immorality allegedly exhibited at the festival.

During the parliamentary seating on Tuesday afternoon, Tororo Woman MP Hon Sarah Opendi said that the event “is a breeding ground for sexual immorality.”

Her submission was quickly deflected by the Minister of State for Tourism Hon Martin Mugarra who noted that the event is “a hub of tourism” with over 8,000 foreign tourists having already booked tickets for the event.

The Speaker of Parliament Hon. Anita Among, however, backed Hon. Sarah Opendi’s submission saying that the promotion of Tourism should not happen at the expense of children’s morals.

“We are talking about the morality of this country; we are talking about our children. You are trying to promote tourism at the expense of our children? We are not going to allow this function to take part,” Hon. Anitah Among is quoted to have said.

This is not the first time a Member of Parliament is moving to stop the festival after the late Ethics Minister Hon. Simon Lokodo’s failed attempt in 2018.