Bukedde TV 1 “Akayisanyo” presenter Anna Kyamulabi Mayanja alias Ann Taylor has called it a day at the Industrial area-based Vision Group media outlet.

Ann Taylor announced her resignation from Bukedde TV through her social media platforms.

She has been working with the company for a period of eight years while hosting the “Akayisanyo” program.

Ann Taylor joined Bukedde in 2014 and hosted the show with Afande Kelele who is now based in Canada after leaving the country a few years ago.

She thanked Vision Group bosses for the opportunity they offered her to work with the company and the support rendered to help her career growth.

She noted that quitting Bukedde TV is not the end of her journey in media as she will be communicating her next move anytime soon.

Hardest decision to make is resigning actually I don’t know how to write this but dear Vision Group thank you so much for the great opportunity that you gave me in 2014 till 2022 5th September during my time with you. I have achieved a lot and learned so much. I can say I don’t regret having joined the company to all my colleagues, thank you for the support in various ways and helping me to grow in my career. To my fans who tuned in to watch akayisanyo program every Monday to Friday mwebale nyo but my journey with Bukedde Tv 1 am sorry to say but it has come to an end, but not my journey in media. I will soon communicate my next move thank you all for the beautiful 8 years on Bukedde TV. Ann Taylor