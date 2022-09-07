As she celebrates her birthday, Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi has shared some awesome head shots that show the warrior that she is.

According to Wikipedia, Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi was born on 7th September 1983 and she celebrates the 39th year of her life above the earth today.

Being an inspirational figure to several youths around the world, the mother of four showcases the brave warrior and her African heritage in the new photos shared on social media.

Barbie continues to count her blessings as she thanks God for blessings her with the gift of life for all these years.

“I have been blessed with breath in this body of mine and I am truly grateful to God for his mercies over my life. 7th September 2022,” she captioned her photos on social media.

Her husband Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu notes that she is the best companion with whom he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

“Where would I be without you Barbie Kyagulanyi?I could never ask for a better companion in this wide world. May the almighty see us turn grey together.A happy birthday to you, the love of my life,” he wrote on Facebook.

Take a look at the beautiful head shots here: