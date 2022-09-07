Vamos256’s song ‘Konkona’ is one of the biggest jams in Uganda this year having turned into a people’s favourite.

When Vamos256, real name Amos Birungi, was signed to Fenon Records, it raised a few eyebrows with critics questioning what such a reputable record label had spotted in the young singer.

Over four months later, we seem to have already gotten a good first impression of Vamos256 especially with his first track ‘Konkona’.

The song released in May is one of the best tracks in the +256, a club banger that always gets the crowds screaming whenever it is played.

“Vamos256 was made by TikTok” is not such a farfetched narrative as his breakthrough song gained momentum off the trending social media App.

Today, the song has garnered over 5 million views from different TikTok challenges, and the YouTube video published in May has just over 100k views.

Vamos256 is pleased with the huge strides made with his very first project as it has also made him a common performer at most events around Kampala.

“Today was amazing. We made 100,000 views on YouTube, 5 million views on TikTok, 670,000 impressions on Instagram, and in the process made so many new friends,” he wrote on IG.

He also revealed that he is working on the visuals of the remix of the song with Firebase Crew entertainer Zex Bilangilangi.

“Thank you fam, forever grateful! Kati tuli ku remix ne Zex Bilangilangi. I’m so grateful to God and the team at Fenon Records and Night Sky that put this together. Thank you to all radio, TVs and other media that has made this possible,” he added.

Congratulations to him and we wish him the very best of what more is to come!