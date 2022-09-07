Based on the controversy surrounding Winnie Nwagi’s brand, there is a section of individuals who think that she does not have time to communicate with God.

Well, that is not true! Winnie Nwagi who just returned from America after her performance at the UNAA conference disclosed that she is a very calm and prayerful person.

She noted that she always spares time off her schedule and dedicates it to prayer. She, however, rarely goes to holy places of worship.

It is often portrayed that prayerful individuals have to go to Church every Sunday. She disagrees.

The ‘Musawo’ singer says that she believes in God and always takes some time to say short prayers before doing some of her duties.

I always pray but I don’t often go to church like most people who believe in going to Church every Sunday but I believe in God and I say my short prayers always. Winnie Nwagi

Upon arrival at the airport and with just a few days left to her maiden concert, the self-styled “Fire Baby” promised that she is going to show the world what she is made of.

She also promised that she will display some of the skimpy outfits that she brought from America since many love her for her dress code.

She urged her fans to throng her concert in large numbers.